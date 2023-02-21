'How can I help?': Michigan Medicine's marketing chief does rounds with CEO

Rose Glenn, chief marketing officer of Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, practiced "humble inquiry" when she did rounds with the health system's CEO recently to talk with employees.

"Our frontline team really had some great suggestions, and when we ask the right questions we can learn so much more," she said in a Feb. 20 Michigan Medicine news release.

Michigan Medicine started the leadership rounding sessions in December after getting feedback from faculty and staff indicating a need to improve communication and reduce burnout.

According to Janet Palmer, organizational effectiveness consultant and executive human resources coach, the best questions to ask during these sessions are simple and short, such as "How can I help?" or "How does that work?" She praised how Ms. Glenn listened intently, nodded, and took notes as employees spoke.