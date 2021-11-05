How a sociologist helped marketers learn 'what was going on in their customers’ heads'

Healthcare marketing professionals might benefit from taking a page out of the book of Mimi Levin Lieber, a sociologist who became a pioneer of interview-focused market research.

Ms. Lieber, who died Oct. 16, spent 25 years helping companies determine what people wanted and how to deliver it to them, according to a Nov. 4 report from The Wall Street Journal. She defined her work's mission as explaining "what was going on in their customers’ heads."

During her decades of work in market research, Ms. Lieber said she noticed companies often make the mistake of focusing first on their offerings and then later figuring out how consumers wanted them sold. She asserted that a marketing-led approach was more effective, as it allows companies to determine what people are asking for and then figure out how to deliver it to them.