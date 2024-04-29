Henry Ford Health huddles up with Detroit Lions in new ad

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's new ad is narrated by Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.

The 60-second ad was broadcast during the 2024 NFL Draft and features Mr. Campbell, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and individuals from Henry Ford Health, according to an April 25 news release from the health system.

The ad is intended to promote Henry Ford's dedication to providing care to people across Michigan.

"Coach Campbell is the embodiment of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment. I see those same qualities every day in our 33,000 team members and our incredible patients," Heather Geisler, executive vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer at Henry Ford Health, said in the release. "We couldn't think of anyone better to share the Henry Ford Health story as the eyes of the country look to Detroit this week and beyond."

The ad is a part of the health system's "We Go For It" campaign, which is set to launch on different media platforms, according to the release.