Health goes beyond the hospital: Providence launches digital storytelling hub

Renton, Wash.-based Providence launched a digital hub to showcase stories of partnership and volunteerism.

The new digital hub will share positive stories about Providence caregivers and its partner organizations making a difference in the lives of others, according to an April 14 press release.

"Health goes beyond the hospital and clinic. We're looking for partners who can help us address the social factors that affect health from housing and education to nutrition and mental health services," said Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence. "Our mission calls us to be a healing presence and steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. We are grateful to our hundreds of partner organizations, and look forward to using the new digital hub to tell their inspiring stories."

Providence plans to keep adding more stories to the digital hub and welcomes other health systems interested in partnering to join the initiative.