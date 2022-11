Makana McClellan, the director of marketing and business development for Honolulu-based Shriners Children's Hawaii, has been appointed to the staff of incoming Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, MD.

Ms. McClellan will serve as director of communications for Dr. Green, a Democrat who was elected in November, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the governor-elect.

She had been with Shriners since 2018 and previously worked as a public information officer for Honolulu-based Queen's Health System.