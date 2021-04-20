Google launches certification program for health insurance ads

Google plans to establish a new certification program for health insurance advertisers in the U.S., the tech giant announced in an April 20 company blog post.

With the new certification, Google will only display ads from government exchanges, first-party providers and third-party brokers across its platforms. To run ads, advertisers will need to provide documentation showing they are permitted under state law to sell health insurance, which includes plans for individual coverage, short-term coverage and Medicare.

"This new certification creates an additional layer of protection on top of our longstanding misrepresentation policies, which prohibit advertisements with misleading claims about insurance plans or the advertiser’s affiliation with the government," Google said in the blog post.

Advertisers can start applying for certification May 3; if they don't complete certification by June 2, they will no longer be able to serve their ads.

