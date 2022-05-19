GlaxoSmithKline renames as GSK

GlaxoSmithKline has renamed its company to simply GSK.

The pharma giant announced the decision to change its name to GSK in an April 27 earnings release, but officially made the change May 16.

The company said the name change will soon be reflected in the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The switch to the three-letter acronym comes as the British drugmaker is working on a planned de-merger to spin out its consumer healthcare business by mid-2022.

In February, GSK announced its consumer healthcare arm would be called Haleon and will include brands such as Advil, Panadol, Excedrin, Centrum multivitamin and Tums.