Georgia launches campaign to assure citizens about pandemic safety protocols

Facing pressure from public health officials to issue a face mask mandate, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp launched a marketing campaign July 6 for local businesses to adopt to show they are following safety precautions during the pandemic.

The "Georgia Safety Promise" campaign will offer businesses signs and graphics to post on their grounds and social media pages. The messaging is designed to assure Georgians that businesses are taking the appropriate measures to wash hands, wear masks, sanitize surfaces and maintain social distancing.

The governor's office launched the campaign in hopes to establish consumer confidence as many of the state's businesses are experiencing trouble rebounding from their pandemic-induced financial losses.

"Businesses can think of the [campaign] as a complimentary marketing asset that will help communicate your commitment to your patrons' health and well-being," Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, told The Augusta Chronicle. "I hope every business in Georgia takes advantage of this opportunity and, in turn, sees a growth in sales and overall customer confidence."

