Georgia hospital to change name amid Piedmont acquisition

University Health Care System, a three-hospital system based in Augusta, Ga., is preparing to change the name of its flagship hospital once the system joins Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare on March 1, ABC affiliate WJBF reported Feb. 9.

University Health Care System's hospitals will be renamed to reflect their Piedmont ownership. The main hospital in Augusta will be renamed Piedmont Augusta.

"The University Hospital name has served the community well for most of our 204 years of service. I know that many are aware that it has been removed from the main hospital building in preparation for our transition to Piedmont Healthcare," James Davis, the system's president and CEO, said in a statement. "You will continue to see signs and other landmarks change over the coming months, but patients will continue to see the same physicians and receive the same services and high-quality care they have grown to trust."