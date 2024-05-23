Employees protest health system's stance on Gaza conflict

Advocate Health employees protested the health system's stance on the conflict in Gaza, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

About 90 people gathered May 17 in front of Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., for a silent demonstration to bring attention to what they called a "double standard" in how the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system has addressed the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza compared to other crises, according to the story. Nearly 3,000 people have signed a petition calling on the health system to craft a public statement on the conflict with community input and to provide aid to Gaza.

"People no longer feel they belong at Advocate," Yasser Said, MD, the Advocate Health internist who started the petition, told the newspaper. "We love Advocate. ... We want it to be what we thought it was with Black Lives Matter and Ukraine."

Employees told the news outlet that certain activities have been discouraged by bosses, including wearing a "Palestine" sweater, donating to the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund in lieu of holiday gifts to colleagues, and mentioning their affiliation with the health system while discussing the conflict.

"We stand with our patients, teammates and communities who are impacted by the war in Gaza and Israel," the health system said in a statement to the Sun-Times. "Part of the culture that we will continue to foster is one in which all of our teammates feel safe, affirmed, respected and heard."