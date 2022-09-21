DHR Health renames trauma center after Dr. Kenneth Mattox

Edinburg, Texas-based DHR Health has renamed its level 1 trauma center after renowned surgeon Kenneth Mattox, MD, the Monitor in McAllen, Texas, reported Sept. 20.

The trauma unit was renamed the Dr. Kenneth Mattox Trauma Unit in honor of the distinguished service professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"My name is on this institution but time will dull the memory of my name, but they will remember that research that we did, the standards that we've created," Dr. Mattox said during a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the trauma center's level 1 designation, according to the newspaper.

Dr. Mattox had helped DHR Health reach the level 1 status, the Monitor reported.