Dartmouth Health makes $5M donation to homeowners fund

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health gave an additional $2 million to the Community Loan Fund, an organization that provides financing and education to help residents of manufactured-home communities run their parks.

The most recent donation brings its total donation to the loan fund to $5 million.

The donation makes the health system the largest in-state investor in the fund. The fund also offers 30-year, fixed-rate manufactured home mortgages to low-wealth buyers. Dartmouth Health officials view access to housing as a key part of personal and community health, according to a Dec. 14 Dartmouth Health news release.

"The quality of the home environment can have a direct impact on a person's health. For example, consider how exposure to lead paint or allergies to substances in your home environment can make asthma symptoms even worse," Dartmouth Health Population Health Officer Sally Kraft, MD, said in the news release. "Having a secure and healthy place to call home can decrease chronic stress and financial hardship. Additionally, it's important to expand access to affordable housing in order to attract needed healthcare workforce to our region. Investing in housing solutions provides health benefits to people and helps our communities thrive."