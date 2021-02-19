CVS partners with Lyft, Ad Council to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates

CVS Health has inked several new partnerships with companies including Lyft and the Ad Council to increase COVID-19 vaccine education and transportation access to appointments.

Under the partnership, Lyft will provide free or discounted rides for those who live in underserved communities and need transportation to a CVS pharmacy for their vaccine shot, according to a Feb. 19 news release.

"Forty-six percent of Lyft rides start or stop in low income communities," Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer said in the news release. "The combined strength of CVS Health and Lyft, with our ability to reach vulnerable communities, enables us to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most. Now more than ever, equity matters."

CVS also joined the Ad Council's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative as a founding partner. The effort aims to educate the public about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and build confidence in the vaccines to increase uptake, particularly in Black and Hispanic communities.

CVS will launch a pharmacy marketing campaign focused on reaching vulnerable communities with education information available in both English and Spanish.

More articles on digital marketing:

Health system, CDC ads found on COVID-19 misinformation sites

7 hospitals, health systems share how they're combating COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

CVS retools website to make COVID-19 vaccine registration easier

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.