CVS launches 'Health Zones' initiative

CVS has launched "Health Zones," a collaborative initiative with local nonprofits and Uber Health to get people to medical appointments, work and educational programs, according to AZ Family, Fox61 and CBS46.

"It's essentially a way to really wrap around those affordable housing units and focus in that ZIP code with wonderful, on-the-ground nonprofit partners who are keeping us abreast of all the issues and opportunities and gaps that these folks are facing," Eileen Boone, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy at CVS, told CBS46.

CVS' Health Zone is a five-year program set to launch in five markets: Atlanta; Phoenix; Fresno, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; and Hartford, Conn.

Nonprofits in each market have already received funding from Health Zone investments.

In Phoenix, CVS donated $280,000 to four nonprofits: Valleywise Health Foundation, Banner Health Foundation, St. Mary's Food Bank and UMOM New Day Centers, AZ Family reported Jan. 29.

In Atlanta, CVS provided funds to five nonprofits: Atlanta Community Food Bank, Open Hand Atlanta, Thanks Mom and Dad Fund, the Family Health Centers of Georgia and Good Samaritan Health Center, CBS46 reported Jan. 29.

In Hartford, CVS invested $265,000 in five nonprofits: Charter Oak Health Center, Chrysalis Center, Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare, KNOX, and YWCA Hartford, Fox61 reported Jan. 19.

In Fresno, CVS invested $300,000 in three nonprofits: Central California Food Bank, Clinica Sierra Vista and Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, CVS told Becker's via email.

In Columbus, CVS donated $260,000 to five nonprofits: PrimaryOne Health, Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Local Matters, Eckerd Connects and Columbus State Community College, CVS told Becker's via email.

The Health Zones initiative works with local partners to advance health equity in underserved communities.