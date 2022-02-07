Coalition launches ad urging Congress to prevent Medicare cuts

The Coalition to Protect America's Health Care, which was co-founded by the American Hospital Association, launched a TV ad Feb. 6 pushing Congress to prevent pending Medicare cuts as hospitals deal with the omicron variant, inflation and workforce shortages.

In addition to the TV ad, there are also digital ads and a social media push, according to a Feb. 4 AHA news release.

The ad says hospitals are paying an additional $24 billion for labor during the COVID-19 pandemic and that inflation has reached 7 percent, its highest rate since 1982.

"Congress must act now to stop Medicare cuts and ensure hospitals and health systems have the resources they need to care for patients," the ad says.