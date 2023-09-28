Children's Wisconsin marketing exec to take sabbatical

Tricia Geraghty, chief marketing and experience officer at Children's Wisconsin, said she will be taking a one-year career sabbatical effective in October, Milwaukee Business Journal reported Sept. 26.

Ms. Geraghty, who has been with Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin for 11 years, said she will return to the healthcare organization in 2024.

According to Ms. Geraghty, she intends to use the sabbatical for "exploration, reflection, renewal and intense learning."

Children's Wisconsin told Becker's, "With strong leadership in the digital health and experience, marketing, and communication areas, a timeframe has not been set for filling her role."

During her time at Children's Wisconsin, Ms. Geraghty was able to advance the organization's brand, digital health, marketshare, and equity and inclusion.