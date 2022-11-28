Children's Hospital Los Angeles launches new fundraising campaign

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has partnered with iHeartMedia Los Angeles' KOST 103.5 to launch its seventh annual "Season of Giving" fundraising campaign.

The campaign, which kicks off on Nov. 29, will dedicate 12 hours of radio programming to Giving Tuesday, which will highlight patient stories from Children's Hospital Los Angeles, according to a Nov. 28 press release from Children's Hospital.

In addition, the radio station will feature interviews with Children's Hospital Los Angeles patient families, hospital leaders and long-time celebrity supporters.

The campaign appeals to the community to donate funds that will directly support the pediatric medical care the hospital provides.