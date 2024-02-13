Celebrities tackle hospital price transparency at Super Bowl

Rapper Jelly Roll, country music artist Lainey Wilson and singer-songwriter Valerie June took aim at healthcare price transparency during the Super Bowl, MM+M reported Feb. 9.

In a 30-second spot featured on Super Bowl Sunday, the artists urged lawmakers to pass legislation that strengthens healthcare price transparency.

"Hospitals and insurers are robbing all of us," Ms. Wilson says at the start of the spot.

The spot is created by Power to the Patients, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for hospital price transparency.