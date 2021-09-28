CDC launches $25M COVID-19, flu vaccine resource hub

The CDC unveiled a new Vaccine Resource Hub on Sept. 28 to provide access to hundreds of resources and marketing materials about COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Four things to know:

The online platform aims to combat misinformation and reduce vaccine hesitancy, particularly among historically marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, a news release said.



The hub will allow organizations to share their marketing strategies and vaccine messaging with groups nationwide. All materials will be reviewed for accuracy and relevance.



The contents of the hub will be continuously updated and expanded to include toolkits, video, unbranded digital assets and infographics.



The hub is 100 percent funded by the CDC and HHS, totaling $25 million.

To visit the resource hub, click here.