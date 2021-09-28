CDC launches $25M COVID-19, flu vaccine resource hub

Listen
The CDC unveiled a new Vaccine Resource Hub on Sept. 28 to provide access to hundreds of resources and marketing materials about COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Four things to know:
- The online platform aims to combat misinformation and reduce vaccine hesitancy, particularly among historically marginalized communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, a news release said.
- The hub will allow organizations to share their marketing strategies and vaccine messaging with groups nationwide. All materials will be reviewed for accuracy and relevance.
- The contents of the hub will be continuously updated and expanded to include toolkits, video, unbranded digital assets and infographics.
- The hub is 100 percent funded by the CDC and HHS, totaling $25 million.
