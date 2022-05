Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital unveiled a new logo and a new name May 3 to reflect its affiliation with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

The hospital, its physician group and its outpatient programs and locations will now be called Huntington Health, according to a May 3 press release.

The new brand is a part of the health system's plan to strengthen its affiliation with Cedars-Sinai Health System, which was finalized Aug. 3, 2021.