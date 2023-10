After acquiring Iora Health in 2021, Amazon's One Medical has introduced a rebranding initiative for the senior care clinics.

Iora Health senior care clinics will now be renamed One Medical Seniors, according to the company's website.

In 2021, One Medical acquired Iora for $2.1 billion, and subsequently, Amazon acquired One Medical for $3.9 billion in a deal that was finalized earlier this year.

Iora serves Medicare populations.