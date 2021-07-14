After 6 months, 24% of the vaccine-resistant population got their shots — what persuaded them?

Advice from family members, friends and healthcare providers are the main factors persuading Americans who were previously hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to research released July 13 by Kaiser Family Foundation.

From Jan. 14-18, Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed Americans to better understand their attitudes on COVID-19 vaccination. From June 15-23, it followed up with the respondents who said they were unvaccinated during that survey. Additional follow-ups were conducted July 2.

Seventy-six percent of people who said they would only get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they were required or would definitely not get vaccinated during the first survey remain unvaccinated. The top reason people who were still unvaccinated during the second survey gave for not getting their shot was concerns about side effects.

Fifty-four percent of people who said they were waiting to see how COVID-19 vaccination played out for others before getting their own shots during the first survey have gotten vaccinated.

Among respondents who said they weren't getting vaccinated, were waiting to get vaccinated, or would only get vaccinated if required during the first survey but have since gotten vaccinated, 17 percent said they were persuaded by a family member. Eleven percent said they were persuaded by a healthcare provider, 5 percent were persuaded by a friend and 2 percent were persuaded by a coworker or classmate.

Some of these people were also persuaded by the easing of restrictions for vaccinated people and vaccine requirements for travel and work, according to the survey.