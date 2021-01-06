7 key trends healthcare marketer should know in 2021

New trends emerging this year in the marketing industry will help healthcare marketers reach their audiences more effectively by strategically addressing their changing lives and needs.

Marketing Week compiled a list in December of key trends expected to shape the marketing industry in 2021. Below are seven trends for healthcare marketers to know:

Creating long-term strategies that allow for short-term disruptions and changes



Selective innovation



Showcasing your organization's value



Making agile strategies work amid the shift to hybrid work environments



Understanding when personalization isn't necessary



Stepping out of the marketing bubble and focusing more on your audience's experiences



Welcoming failure

