4 things to know about LinkedIn's new healthcare hub for digital marketing

LinkedIn recently launched a new Healthcare Hub to help healthcare marketing professionals expand their consumer reach.

Four things to know:

1. The new hub aims to help healthcare marketers tackle the following changes when trying to connect with consumers: engagement, trust, mindset and targeting.

2. With the new Healthcare Hub, LinkedIn aims to help connect healthcare brands with target audiences by drawing on engagement insights. For example, content on LinkedIn relating to telemedicine grew 726 percent from early February to late March, with engagement growing 691 percent; the new hub will help identify these types of timely trends for marketers to better understand and create relevant content for their consumers.

3. The new hub also uses LinkedIn's advanced targeting capabilities, which gives healthcare brands tools needed to identify and convert leads.

"Combining first-party data, such as company name and job title, with derived data, such as job seniority derived from title, creates powerful datasets for audience curation," the company wrote in its Sept. 1 announcement. "Going one step further to add behavioral data means you can also target personas within key groups, such as opinion leaders or mass affluent."

4. LinkedIn's platform hosts 8.6 million active healthcare practitioners and 600,000 institutional investors.

