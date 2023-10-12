4 healthcare brands that matter, per FastCompany

FastCompany included a hospital, a behavioral health company, a nutrition company and a foundation that provides care to older adults among its 165 brands that matter in 2023.
The 2023 list focused on themes of social action, sustainability, inclusivity and fun. Here are the four healthcare-related companies that made the list:
- BetterMe: BetterMe is a behavioral health company based out of Ukraine. During the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company partnered with UNICEF to launch an initiative focused on the mental health of Ukrainian children.
- Orgain: Orgain is a nutrition company that works to tackle food insecurity.
- PAN Foundation: The Patient Access Network Foundation provides care to older adult patients with serious health conditions who struggle to afford treatment.
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: The Memphis, Tenn.-based hospital received a general excellence award for its work to transfer pediatric patients from Ukraine and invest in the global supply of cancer drugs.