3 lessons healthcare marketers can gain from digital brands

Healthcare marketers can gain insight about how to best reach their target audiences by looking at the strategies digitally native brands employ, according to PharmaPhorum.

Here are three strategies many digitally native brands use that healthcare marketers should adopt:

Be agile and flexible. This means healthcare marketers should be able to scale up campaigns quickly, produce timely content quickly and relatively inexpensively and pivot when new marketing data or customer feedback requires them.



Be consumer-focused. Healthcare marketers need to understand consumer's needs, know where to reach them and build their trust.



Maintain momentum from the rapid COVID-19 responses. The pandemic proved how companies can promptly recreate their marketing materials in digital formats, a trend that will not go away.

More articles on digital marketing:

Mayo Clinic aims to reassure public with new video ad featuring Viola Davis

Kaiser Permanente focuses on unity in #TogetherWeThrive COVID-19 campaign

How do hospitals educate patients about vaccination? 3 hospital execs weigh in



Kaiser Permanente focuses on unity in #TogetherWeThrive COVID-19 campaign

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.