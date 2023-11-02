2 NYU Langone physicians suspended over social media posts on Israel, Hamas war

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has suspended two clinicians over social media posts related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

A health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that Zaki Masoud, MD, "has been removed from service as a resident at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island." The Messenger reported that Dr. Masoud had posted on Instagram a message that labeled the Oct. 7 attacks as "liberation" and "revolution."

Dr. Masoud's post was highlighted by the large StopAntisemtism account on X, formerly known as Twitter. NYU Langone Health responded to the post, saying, "We will not tolerate reprehensible statements condoning hatred or violence, which have no place at our institution. All employees are held to this high standard."

A Change.org petition to reinstate Dr. Masoud, which at the time of publication has nearly 70,000 signatures, argues that Dr. Masoud was showing solidarity with his Palestinian heritage and is not antisemitic.

Additionally, Benjamin Neel, MD, PhD, has been suspended from his role as director of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, according to an NYU Langone Health spokesperson. Dr. Neel reposted anti-Palestinian messages on his social media, according to The Messenger. According to the New York Post, one of the messages that Dr. Neel shared was, "You don't have a ceasefire with Hitler. You wipe out Hitler. Think people."