2 health systems win MM+M marketing awards

Two health systems were honored at the 2023 Medical Media & Marketing Awards for accomplishments in healthcare marketing.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health won gold in the connected TV advertising campaign category for a film it shot for Stroke Awareness Month in a real hospital with actual paramedics. The filmmakers sought the advice of a stroke care coordinator and 100 on-site experts for medical accuracy. The TV spot got more than 84 million impressions, doubled digital engagement and boosted brand perception by 4.5%.

Judges cited the attention to detail, describing the ad as "beautifully done." "They also loved how the spot highlighted the urgency of stroke care and NYU Langone Health's reputation in neurology and neurosurgery," MM+M reported Oct. 5. "A key differentiator is that NYULH delivers life-saving stroke treatment 10 minutes faster than other New York hospitals, and this campaign conveys that perfectly."

Meanwhile, Dallas-based Children's Health earned silver in the use of hospitals or healthcare services marketing category for its ad set to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" covered by the Dallas Community Choir.

"The judges said the campaign has it all: 'The perfect song, gorgeous imagery and the ability to tug at the heartstrings,'" MM+M reported.