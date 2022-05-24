Digital health coalition advocates for health equity

Partners across healthcare, academia and patient advocacy groups launched a coalition to address equity through digital health.

The group dubbed the Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance plans to advocate for policies and programs meant to improve access to care through telemedicine, wearables, AI, virtual reality and other innovations, according to a May 19 press release.

"Equity isn't just a buzzword, it's a critical movement that will save lives and ensure that, regardless of income, ethnicity or gender, all Americans can access digital technologies that can remove barriers to healthcare management and critical health services," said Tanisha Hill, president of the Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance and senior medical director, respiratory and digital health medical lead at Teva Pharmaceuticals. "Only by working together, can we make meaningful change in the lives of millions of people."

Some of the group's members include the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, the Black Women's Health Imperative, the Howard University College of Medicine and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Interested members who want to support improved access to data, access to digital solutions, digital health coverage, access to broadband, diversity in clinical trials of digital health solutions and improved digital health literacy are invited to join the coalition.