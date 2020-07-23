Western Michigan University plugs state COVID-19 data gap, starts archive

Kalamazoo-based Western Michigan University in April began compiling the state's coronavirus data for future research after discovering the information lasted only 24 hours in the state's system, according to CBS affiliate WWMT.

"There was no archive, so you couldn’t go back and see yesterday’s statistics," Daria Orlowska, data librarian at WMU, told the network. "I thought this was really interesting information, so I started backing it up."

Ms. Orlowska on April 2 began collecting the state's data and compiling it into a single spreadsheet, which will be housed in the university's institutional repository ScholarWorks. The spreadsheet contains daily information on numbers of available personal protective equipment, hospitalizations and confirmed cases.

The data tool may be useful for understanding the effects of COVID-19 in Michigan, said Paul Gallagher, WMU resources and digital strategy dean.

More articles on data analytics:

5 things to know about this private coronavirus data website for global agencies

5 key considerations Mass General Brigham took when developing its racial disparity-focused COVID-19 dashboard

Tech issue blamed for discrepancy in Oklahoma's COVID-19 case numbers: 5 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.