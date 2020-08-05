Ohio governor declines to share promised COVID-19 contact tracing data, but says one churchgoer spread virus to 90 others

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not provide the COVID-19 contact tracing data update during his Aug. 4 public briefing, as he had promised the week before, according to a report from Cleveland.com.



Mr. DeWine previously said he would share aggregate COVID-19 contact tracing data during his public briefing on Aug. 4, but instead shared anecdotal information about how the virus is spread as well as new state orders. He mentioned that one person who attended a church service infected more than 90 people at the service with COVID-19.



A spokesperson for Mr. DeWine said he didn't share the COVID-19 contact tracing data because he had too many other issues to cover.



The spokesperson was unsure whether Mr. DeWine planned to share the contact tracing information during his press briefing on Aug. 6. The aggregate data would show infections that originate at bars, barbecues, parties, religious services, daycare centers and more, according to the report.



