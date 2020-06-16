NIH launches COVID-19 tracking initiatives through 'All of Us' precision medicine program

The National Institutes of Health will use its "All of Us" precision medicine research database to power COVID-19 initiatives including antibody testing, online surveys and EHR data collection.

The All of Us precision medicine research platform comprises nearly 350,000 participant partners across the U.S. The agency's goal is to enroll 1 million participants in the study to provide a large, diverse data pool to support studies on health, disease and precision medicine therapies.

Under the new All of Us research initiatives for COVID-19, the program will test blood samples from 10,000 or more participants who recently joined for COVID-19 antibodies. Working with the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, the CDC and Quest Diagnostics, among others, the testing will show the prevalence of COVID-19 among All of Us participants and help researchers identify the spread of the disease across regions and communities.

All of Us has also launched a new online survey to assess participants' physical and mental health during the pandemic. Participants are asked to take the survey once per month and are asked about COVID-19 symptoms, stress, social distancing and economic impacts.

The program is also collecting information from participants' EHRs to help researchers look for patterns and learn more about COVID-19 symptoms and associated health problems. More than 200,000 participants have shared their EHRs as of June 16.

More articles on data analytics:

Cleveland Clinic develops risk calculator to predict COVID-19 test results: 5 details

How NYC Health + Hospitals combined data streams, clinical expertise for 'epidemic intelligence' efforts

Cleveland Clinic receives $7.2M NIH grant to study MS diagnostics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.