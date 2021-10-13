Missouri Hospital Association's data arm launches health equity dashboards: 3 details

The Missouri Hospital Association launched a data dashboard Oct. 11 that displays details of health inequities by zip code, symptom and prevalence, according to details shared with Becker's.

Three details:

  1. The dashboard hosts the data from 41 million hospital claims of 5.5 million patients. Data is available from the fiscal year 2018 to the fiscal year 2020.

  2. Users can filter the dashboard by condition and parameters to target interventions. For example, if a specific neighborhood noted higher emergency department use for pediatric asthma patients, officials can intervene to determine a cause, a spokesperson told Becker's.

  3. The tool can also offer insight into whether a condition affects a certain gender or age range more than other demographics so  officials can build community-based interventions based on that information, according to the spokesperson.

