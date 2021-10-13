Missouri Hospital Association's data arm launches health equity dashboards: 3 details

Listen
The Missouri Hospital Association launched a data dashboard Oct. 11 that displays details of health inequities by zip code, symptom and prevalence, according to details shared with Becker's.
Three details:
- The dashboard hosts the data from 41 million hospital claims of 5.5 million patients. Data is available from the fiscal year 2018 to the fiscal year 2020.
- Users can filter the dashboard by condition and parameters to target interventions. For example, if a specific neighborhood noted higher emergency department use for pediatric asthma patients, officials can intervene to determine a cause, a spokesperson told Becker's.
- The tool can also offer insight into whether a condition affects a certain gender or age range more than other demographics so officials can build community-based interventions based on that information, according to the spokesperson.