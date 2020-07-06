Intermountain's value-based care spinout partners with AI analytics firm

Castell, the value-based care company formed by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, recently teamed up with Arcadia for artificial intelligence and analytics support.

Three things to know:

1. Arcadia, an AI analytics firm, focuses on population health management and specializes in data aggregation, analytics and workflow software for value-based care.

2. Castell will use Arcadia's analytics software to support its work helping organizations transition from volume to value-based systems.

3. Arcadia will offer AI and analytics support to Castell's current population of 790,000 patients.

"To really improve patient outcomes and keep costs more affordable, we knew we needed to deliver analytics that made care delivery more efficient, more enjoyable, and helped our network know what actions to take to drive future outcomes," Castell's Chief Analytics Officer Andrew Sorenson said in a June 30 news release. "We knew Arcadia was the right partner to catalyze our ability to ingest, analyze, and act on data at scale."

