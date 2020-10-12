Florida COVID-19 reporting stalled after lab submits 400,000 test results in 1 day: 3 details

The Florida health department delayed reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths on Oct. 10 after receiving thousands of previously unreported tests from a private laboratory.



Three things to know:



1. Helix Laboratory sent results from about 400,000 previously unreported COVID-19 tests to the state Oct. 9. The state was unable to update its daily coronavirus dashboard on Oct. 10 as a result.



2. The state said it needed to remove duplicates in the large file, which delayed its automatic data processing and reporting system.



3. The state's epidemiologists spent an extra day reconciling the data, which was added to dashboard updates Oct. 11.



More articles on data analytics:

Colorado Hospital Association clamps down on sharing bed counts: 4 details

How 3 health systems are using data analytics to respond to the challenges of COVID-19

Reporting errors inflated Arizona COVID-19 hospitalizations, state says





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.