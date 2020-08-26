Dignity Health taps Innovaccer for patient data interoperability platform: 4 notes

San Francisco-based Dignity Health Management Services will implement Innovaccer's data platform, which gathers patient data from multiple sources to streamline care coordination and population health insights, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Four notes:

1. DHMSO, which is CommonSpirit Health's healthcare management company, will use Innovaccer's Data Activation platform, which is built with national data sharing standard fast healthcare interoperability resources.

2. The FHIR platform extracts data from EHRs, medical claims and lab systems to give hospitals a unified view of patient records so physicians can access records of all patients managed within their system without leaving the EHR.

3. DHMSO will also increase its population health capabilities by deploying Innovaccer's management solution that connects to the data interoperability platform to help providers sift through cohorts of at-risk patients and identify trends.

4. DHMSO provides tech tools and support to hospitals, physician networks, medical groups and payers to help improve clinical outcomes and care delivery.

