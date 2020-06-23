Dallas hospital's COVID-19 vulnerability index shows social factors as leading cause of disparities

Dallas-based Parkland Health & Hospital System's COVID-19 vulnerability index identified social factors as the most significant determinant of infection disparities.

The index, which was created by the health system's center for clinical innovation, measures communities' vulnerability to COVID-19 by tracking and analyzing their comorbidity rates, population over age 65, social factors and ability to observe stay-at-home measures. The model determined social deprivations, such as inadequate access to food, medicine, employment and transportation, as the largest contributor to higher COVID-19 mortality rates among Black and Latinx communities.

Parkland Health & Hospital System is using the vulnerability index as a tool to better tailor their COVID-19 response to the neighborhoods that need it most, deploy more testing and education in at-risk areas, and plan culturally sensitive initiatives to address infection disparities in Black and Latinx communities.

