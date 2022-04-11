Wellstar Health notifies patients of data breach

Atlanta-based Wellstar Health notified patients April 8 about a data breach that exposed some of their personal health information.

On Feb. 7, Wellstar Health said between Dec. 6 and Jan. 3, an unauthorized party gained access to two Wellstar email accounts.

The emails contained identifiable protected health information of patients, including names, medical record numbers, Wellstar account numbers and laboratory information.

The health system did not specify how many patients were affected by the breach, but said it has found no evidence indicating that the information has been misused.

WellStar Health is sending letters to the affected individuals.

Since the breach, the health system has disabled the email accounts involved and reset passwords to prevent further unauthorized access, according to a press release.