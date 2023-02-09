US, UK sanction Russian ransomware gang targeting healthcare

The United States and United Kingdom announced new joint sanctions on seven individuals associated with the Russian ransomware group Trickbot, The Hill reported Feb. 9.

The group was first identified in 2016 and in 2020 attacked medical facilities with ransomware as they were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The group had planned to attack 400 medical facilities.

Trickbot has ties to Russian intelligence services, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The sanctions against the group block its access to property in the U.S. or held by U.S. citizens.