Unknown actor targets West Virginia hospital

Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center has learned that an unknown actor has gained access to its systems.

On Jan. 18, the hospital detected suspicious activity in its network. After launching an investigation, Weirton learned that an unknown actor accessed its systems between Jan. 14 and 18, according to a March 18 news release from the hospital.

The unknown actor was able to obtain files with some patient information when they were in the hospital's system. Patient information included in the compromised files are names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical information, health insurance information, treatment information and balances due on medical bills.

Weirton reported to HHS' data breach portal that 26,793 former and current patients were affected as a result of the breach. Weirton said it does not believe the information in the compromised files has been misused, but it has alerted all those affected.