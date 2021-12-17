Unauthorized EHR access may have exposed data of 883 Baylor Scott & White patients

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie, Texas, recently notified its patients that their personal information may have been exposed during a data breach.

On Jan. 12, the hospital learned a contracted employee may have accessed patient records without authorization between Sept. 1 and 30, 2020. Two days later, the hospital learned a contracted employee may have accessed patient records without authorization between Oct. 1 and 31, 2020.

The hospital launched an internal investigation and confirmed that for both incidents, the employee may have accessed patients’ names, dates of birth, home and email addresses, phone numbers, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers, hospital dates of service and physicians’ names — as well as other information that may have been accessible in patients’ records, such as data about insurance, diagnoses and medications.

The hospital reported the data breach to HHS on Dec. 3, saying 883 patients were affected.