UHS recovers corporate data center servers, EHR remains down after attack

King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services had recovered all servers at its corporate data center and established connectivity for inpatient facilities as of Oct. 3, according to a statement from the health system.

UHS suffered a cyberattack Sept. 27 caused by malware and disconnected its computer systems to prevent further unauthorized access. The health system was still working to restore its IT network and reconnect applications when the statement was released, but it confirmed that its inpatient facilities now are connected to its corporate data center.



The health system also said its EHR has not been directly affected and it's trying to restore connections to the EHR. UHS facilities were still using backup processes and downtime documentation methods as of Oct. 3.



"All patient safety protocols remain in effect, and patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively at our facilities across the country. As we conduct our IT remediation work, we continue to have no indication that any patient or employee data has been accessed, copied or misused," UHS stated.

Note: Becker's reached out to UHS and will update this report as more information becomes available.

