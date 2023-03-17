UC San Diego Health notifies patients of vendor breach

UC San Diego Health's technology vendor Solv Health transmitted patients' confidential information to third-party service providers.

Solv Health used analytics tools on UC San Diego Health's scheduling websites for its Express Care and Urgent Care locations that caused patient information to be transmitted to third-parties, according to a March 16 release from UC San Diego Health.

The health system said patients who booked appointments on its websites between Sept. 13 and Dec. 22 may have had the following information compromised: names, dates of birth, email addresses, IP addresses, third-party cookies, reason for visit and insurance type.

The health system said it did not authorize the use of these tools on its websites.

No financial information or patient information held within the health system's EHR system was compromised.

UC San Diego Health said it will send out letters to all affected individuals on March 20.

The health system did not mention how many were affected by the breach.