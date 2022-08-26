Top 10 states where your medical data is most likely to be breached

While states like California, Texas and Florida most often experience healthcare data breaches — not surprising given their size — Indiana leads the way based on the number of incidents per capita, according to an Aug. 24 report by researcher Comparitech.

Nearly 87.2 million Hoosiers have had their medical records breached since 2009, more than a quarter of the total nationally in that period, the Comparitech analysis found.

Here are the top 10 states by the number of medical records affected per 100,000, according to the report:

1. Indiana (1.28 million)

2. Minnesota (235,259)

3. Washington (210,632)

4. Tennessee (210,371)

5. Iowa (175,848)

6. Montana (149,142)

7. North Carolina (137,333)

8. New York (126,355)

9. New Mexico (122,523)

10. Virginia (121,291)