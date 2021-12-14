Texas hospital goes into payroll downtime procedures after ransomware hit on HR vendor 

San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has implemented downtime procedures for processing payroll and timesheets after its human resources management company Ultimate Kronos Group experienced a cyberattack Dec. 13, The San Angelo Standard-Times reported.

The hospital uses Kronos for timekeeping and scheduling but is focused on ensuring its associates are still paid on time, a Shannon Medical Center spokesperson told the publication.

"We have implemented our 'downtime' procedures plan at this time to ensure we can continue to track time and process payroll for our providers and staff," the spokesperson told the Standard-Times.

The ransomware attack affected Kronos' Private Cloud software platform that companies use for scheduling, timekeeping, payroll and human resources, the company said in a Dec. 13 blog post. Kronos recommends that its clients turn to alternative methods to manage their workforce needs as it recovers from the attack. The company is offering assistance online through a community portal.