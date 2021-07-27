Tampa General urgent care employee allegedly stole photos of patients' personal, credit card info

A former employee of Tampa General urgent care has been accused of taking photos of some patients' driver's licenses and credit card information, according to a July 27 WTSP report.

The ex-employee allegedly snapped photos of three people's personal information while working Sept. 9, 2020, at TGH urgent care's Seminole, Fla., location. TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, which is partnered with Tampa General Hospital, said it discovered the breach Nov. 6, 2020, according to a July 27 statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

A Tampa General spokesperson specified that the breach was not a systemwide breach.

"Tampa General Hospital is affiliated with TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, where this incident allegedly took place," the spokesperson told Becker's. "Law enforcement is actively investigating at this time. As always, protecting our patients' private information is top priority for Tampa General Hospital and our partners."

Out of an abundance of caution, TGH told WTSP that it notified everyone whose charts were accessed by the employee between Aug. 3, 2020, and Sept. 9, 2020. The potential number of affected patients is 558, all of whom have been offered fraud alert and crediting monitoring services, according to the report.

As a result of the incident, TGH said it has reeducated its workers on privacy and security protocols, including the process to report suspicious activities.