Southwell confirms cybersecurity incident after report claims it negotiated with ransomware group

Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell confirmed it was the victim of a cybersecurity incident after a report claimed the health system had been involved in a ransomware attack.

Southwell said in a statement to Becker's that after identifying suspicious activity on its system, it immediately disabled its network's access and restored it quickly thereafter.

Databreaches.net reported Sept. 20 that Southwell's Tift Regional Medical Center had its data stolen by a ransomware group and was negotiating financial terms with the hackers.

"We are aware of an unauthorized party claiming to have patient and employee data," Southwell's statement said. "There are inaccuracies about the incident in what has been reported, and the investigation into the incident and claims is ongoing. We will be providing notice to individuals whose personal information is determined to be impacted."

The health system declined to comment beyond what was in the statement.