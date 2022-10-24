Some CHI Memorial systems restored weeks after CommonSpirit ransomware attack

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CHI Memorial restored some EHR functions Oct. 21, more than two weeks after a ransomware attack shut down IT systems belonging to its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, a CHI Memorial spokesperson told Becker's.

Providers can now connect to EHRs within CHI Memorial's three hospitals, but full access in outpatient locations and MyChart is expected in the coming days, according to the spokesperson. Some MyChart functions may be unavailable during the reconciliation efforts.

CHI Memorial is among the hospitals and smaller health systems dealing with the cyberattack on their owner, CommonSpirit Health, the nation's second-largest nonprofit hospital chain, that started being reported Oct. 3 and led it to take many activities offline.

The news of the EHR restoration at CHI Memorial was first reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Oct. 22. The incident has forced CHI Memorial employees to use paper charts and hand-deliver lab orders and prescriptions, postpone nonemergency procedures and receive potentially inaccurate paychecks, the newspaper also reported.