CommonSpirit IT security incident disrupts hospital operations

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health was the victim of an IT security incident that is impacting its facilities across the country, Kitsap Sun reported Oct. 3.

A spokesperson for Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health told Kitsap Sun, "Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's parent company CommonSpirit Health is managing an IT security incident, which is impacting some of our facilities."

"As a precautionary step, we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems," the spokesperson told the newspaper. "Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously. As a result of this incident, we have rescheduled some patient appointments."

Other CommonSpirit facilities affected by the IT incident include Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health hospitals, including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center.

It is unknown if patient information was compromised due to the IT incident.

CommonSpirit Health confirmed the incident to Becker's in an emailed statement and reiterated that it has taken some of its systems offline as a precautionary measure.