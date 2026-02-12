Kettering Health notifies patients after 2025 ransomware attack

Kettering (Ohio) Health is notifying patients and affiliates of a data security incident involving unauthorized access to parts of its network earlier in 2025.

Becker’s previously reported in May that the 14-hospital system confirmed a ransomware attack was behind an IT outage. In a July notice, Kettering Health said an unauthorized party viewed or took certain files and folders between April 9 and May 20.

The information potentially involved varied by individual but included names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical or treatment information, health insurance information, billing or claims information, passport numbers and usernames and passwords.

In a Jan. 29 update to that notice, Kettering Health said it is now notifying affected individuals and has no evidence at this time that the information has been used to commit identity theft or fraud.

The health system said it will send notification letters to affected individuals and offer credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

Kettering Health confirmed to Becker’s that the breach notification was updated Jan. 29.